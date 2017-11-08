Two arrested on suspicion of helping robbery suspects escape Silicon Valley courthouse

Authorities have arrested two people accused of helping a pair of armed robbery suspects escape from a Palo Alto courthouse earlier this week, but the fugitives remain at large.

Marquita Kirk and Rene Hunt were booked on suspicion of conspiracy in connection with the Monday morning breakout of Tramel McClough, 46, and John Bivins, 47, according to the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office.

Kirk and Hunt were arrested Tuesday, the sheriff’s department said on Twitter, though it was not immediately clear what role they played in the escape. Calls and emails to a sheriff’s department spokesman seeking additional information were not immediately returned Wednesday morning.

McClough and Bivins were appearing in court on charges related to a February robbery Monday when they ran away from a deputy who was escorting them through the Palo Alto courthouse, investigators have said. The two men burst through an emergency exit and raced into a waiting getaway car.

Santa Clara Sheriff’s Sgt. Reggie Cooks told reporters Monday that the getaway vehicle was a U-Haul van. Police recovered a key and discarded handcuffs at the scene of the escape, he said.

“The level of sophistication and brazenness it takes for the individuals to do that — that is why we're calling on the public and other allied agencies to help,” Cooks said.

Investigators say the two men tied up employees inside a cell phone store at gunpoint in February and stole nearly $64,000 worth of merchandise. The men were arrested a short time after the Feb. 3 heist and charged with robbery and false imprisonment, according to the sheriff’s department.

Palo Alto police have said they believed the suspects fled the city. Law enforcement officials believe the suspects are armed and dangerous, and have asked anyone who sees them to immediately call 911.

