Deputies search for man who tried to kidnap 12-year-old girl during soccer practice

Authorities are searching for a man who attempted to kidnap a 12-year-old girl attending soccer practice Wednesday evening in Santa Clarita.
During the practice, the team went for a run in the neighborhood near a park in the 23500 block of Bridgeport Lane. The girl fell behind her teammates, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
A man approached her and asked if she needed a ride. When the girl declined, he grabbed her arm and pulled her a few feet. The girl managed to break free.
The man, described as 40 to 50 years old, about 6 feet tall with a medium build and brown hair, fled in a black car, possibly a Honda or Toyota, parked nearby.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call deputies at (661) 255-1121.
