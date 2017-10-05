L.A. Now California: This just in
Deputies search for man who tried to kidnap 12-year-old girl during soccer practice

Alene Tchekmedyian
Authorities are searching for a man who attempted to kidnap a 12-year-old girl attending soccer practice Wednesday evening in Santa Clarita.

During the practice, the team went for a run in the neighborhood near a park in the 23500 block of Bridgeport Lane. The girl fell behind her teammates, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

A man approached her and asked if she needed a ride. When the girl declined, he grabbed her arm and pulled her a few feet. The girl managed to break free.

The man, described as 40 to 50 years old, about 6 feet tall with a medium build and brown hair, fled in a black car, possibly a Honda or Toyota, parked nearby.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call deputies at (661) 255-1121.

