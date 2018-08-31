Rancho Cucamonga man arrested in shooting of woman on Santa Monica Pier

A Rancho Cucamonga man was identified Thursday as a suspect in last week’s shooting at the Santa Monica Pier, according to officials.
Ivan Galiano, 20, was visiting the pier when a woman was shot in the leg Aug. 23, Santa Monica police said. Galiano was arrested on suspicion of attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon.
Galiano had been arrested by the Upland Police Department for an unrelated crime just 12 hours after the Santa Monica shooting, police said. He was already on probation for weapons possession and drug offenses.
At about 6 a.m. on Aug. 23, a fisherman notified guards after seeing a woman in her 20s with a gunshot wound to her thigh near the west end of the pier, according to authorities.
The woman was taken to a hospital where she was treated and released that afternoon, officials said.
The woman told police she had been shot by a man in his 20s who was accompanied by a woman, said Rudy Flores, a spokesman for the Santa Monica Police Department. When questioned further, the woman declined to give any more information, he said.
Galiano was being held at the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department as of Thursday night, authorities said, pending a transfer to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.