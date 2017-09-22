Worst mass shooter in OC history to be sentenced today to life in prison for Seal Beach salon killings

A former tugboat captain who carried out Orange County’s worst mass shooting when he killed eight people at a Seal Beach salon in 2011 is expected to be sentenced Friday to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The hearing for Scott Evans Dekraai, 47, will mark an emotional end to a case that has roiled the county’s criminal justice system amid allegations that authorities used a secret network of jailhouse informants to violate inmates’ constitutional rights.

The so-called snitch scandal led Orange County Superior Court Judge Thomas Goethals last month to block prosecutors from pursuing the death penalty against Dekraai, ruling that the county’s mishandling of information regarding informants would prevent a fair trial. The decision, which followed lengthy hearings that included testimony from Orange County Sheriff Sandra Hutchens, was criticized by law enforcement leaders, who said Dekraai deserves to be executed.

Dekraai pleaded guilty to the salon murders in 2014. But the penalty phase of his trial remained in limbo for years after evidence surfaced that sheriff’s deputies housed a longtime informant near him in the hopes of extracting evidence that could lead to a death sentence.

That discovery set off a chain of events that led Goethals and an appellate court to rule that the Sheriff’s Department was running a “sophisticated” jailhouse informant network in order to coax confessions out of people held in the county’s jail system.

Dekraai’s attorney, Orange County Assistant Public Defender Scott Sanders, has contended that jailhouse informants and their handlers violated the rights of inmates for years by coaxing information from defendants who are represented by lawyers.

The district attorney’s office and Sheriff’s Department denied running a coordinated informant operation. In Dekraai’s case, prosecutors argued it was a coincidence that Fernando Perez, a reputed Mexican Mafia shot caller who had cooperated with law enforcement in the past, wound up housed near Dekraai.

Perez was facing 40 years to life in prison for a weapons charge but ultimately received a reduced sentence and could be freed in less than seven years.

Last month, Goethals sharply criticized the conduct of sheriff’s officials and prosecutors. Time and time again, he said, the Sheriff’s Department failed to comply with his orders to turn over information about the use of informants in the county jail.

“The Orange County Sheriff’s Department has consistently responded to this court’s lawful orders with such indolence and obfuscation that this court has lost confidence that it can ever secure compliance from the prosecution team,” Goethals wrote in his 19-page decision.

If not for missteps by prosecutors and sheriff’s officials, Goethals wrote, Dekraai “would likely today be living alongside other convicted killers on California’s Death Row.”

The Sheriff’s Department disagreed, saying in a statement that the “facts in this case clearly supported a death penalty verdict.”

“The decision to remove the death penalty rests at the feet of Judge Goethals and nobody else,” the department said.

Times staff writer Jack Leonard contributed to this report.

marisa.gerber@latimes.com

james.queally@latimes.com

For more news on crime and courts in Southern California, follow us on Twitter: @marisagerber and @JamesQueallyLAT