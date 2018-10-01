Second plane crash in La Verne in two days kills pilot

A single-engine plane crashed Monday at Brackett Field Airport in La Verne, leaving one person dead, authorities said.
This is the second plane to crash in the area in as many days. On Sunday, a small aircraft crashed into a plant nursery near Brackett. A man died at the scene, and a woman was taken to a hospital in serious condition.
The second crash was reported around noon Monday. Only one person was inside the plane when it foundered, according to La Verne police.
The plane, a Beech V35 built in 1996, is registered to the Curtis Hedlund Corp. in Irwindale, FAA records show. The company is associated with Boss Air Mechanical, a heating and air conditioning business operated by Curtis Hedlund and his son, Carl Hedlund, according to the company’s website.
The plane made its last successful landing on Sept. 22 in Catalina, according to flight records.
1:25 p.m.: This article was updated with information about the plane’s registration.
This article was originally published at 1 p.m.