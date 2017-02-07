Claremont supermarket guard shoots man suspected of breaking into a car, police say

A security guard at a Claremont supermarket shot and wounded a man Tuesday night after confronting him for allegedly breaking into a car, police said.

The shooting was reported about 8:45 p.m. in the parking lot of the Super King Market in the 400 block of Auto Center Drive, according to Claremont police Sgt. David Hardin. The store is located in the Claremont Promenade Shopping Center, near Indian Hill Boulevard and the 10 Freeway.

A supermarket employee had seen a man trying to break into a vehicle and notified the security guard. The guard approached the suspected burglar and, during the confrontation, fired several shots.

It’s unclear if the man was armed with a weapon, and police did not know what occurred immediately before the shooting.

When officers arrived, they found the man on the pavement with multiple wounds, Hardin said.

The man was rushed to the hospital and is expected to survive, Hardin said.

Detectives were interviewing the security guard, who was not identified. Hardin said it appeared the guard was acting in self-defense.

The identity of the man who was shot was not released.

