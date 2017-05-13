Shark advisory remains in effect in waters off Long Beach

A shark advisory remained in effect in Long Beach on Saturday because of continued sightings of juvenile great white sharks along the coast.

The advisory covers the waters along the coast from Claremont Street to 72nd Place, according to the advisory posted on the city’s Fire Department’s Twitter page. Warnings have been posted at the water’s edge.

Several sharks were off the coast of Peninsula Beach this week, including five on Wednesday, officials said. The advisory will remain in effect until further notice, according to the department.

For several weeks, the department has received numerous reports of shark sightings near the Peninsula oceanfront, officials said.

The department has attributed the shark activity to “a thriving aquatic ecosystem in the Long Beach Harbor.”

The California coast is teeming with young sharks, as warming waters and abundant food have created the ideal conditions for feeding, experts said.

