Sherman Oaks man accused of stabbing wife to death in front of 12-year-old son to appear in court

A Sherman Oaks man charged with stabbing his wife to death in front of his 12-year-old son is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.
Aurelio Terán, 38, is accused of assaulting, threatening and then fatally stabbing 32-year-old Viridiana Terán on Aug. 25, as the couple’s son watched.
Terán then fled to Ventura County, prosecutors said, where he was arrested days later. He was seriously injured before his apprehension when he was struck by a vehicle in a Camarillo neighborhood.
When deputies arrived at the crash site, they tried talking to Terán, but he could not provide his name or date of birth.
The Sherman Oaks man faces one count each of murder, dissuading a witness from testifying, child abuse, injuring a spouse and attempting to dissuade a witness from testifying and two counts of criminal threats.
If convicted, Terán faces up to 25 years to life in state prison.
