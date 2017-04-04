3 teens in critical condition after shooting in South L.A., police say

Three teenagers were in critical condition Tuesday after a gunman opened fire in South Los Angeles, police said.

The shooting was reported just before 4 p.m. at a strip mall near 60th Street and Vermont Avenue, said Officer Mike Lopez, a spokesman for the Los Angeles Police Department.

The victims were two boys and one girl, Lopez said. All three victims were rushed to a hospital in critical condition, but Lopez said two of them had stabilized.

The gunman was believed to be a black male wearing jeans and a hooded sweatshirt. He remains at large, and police did not release additional information about him.

The location is near John Muir Middle School and Augustus Hawkins High School. Aerial images broadcast by local television stations showed a school bus near the scene.

It’s unclear what precipitated the shooting or if the victims were connected to the nearby schools.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

matt.hamilton@latimes.com

Twitter: @MattHjourno