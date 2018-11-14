Sierra fire grows to 147 acres overnight in Rialto amid gusty winds

A brush fire that erupted late Tuesday in Rialto near the Fontana city limits grew to 147 acres overnight amid relentless winds, fire officials said Wednesday.
Despite Santa Ana winds that brought gusts of up to 50 mph in the area, San Bernardino County firefighters said they made good progress getting a handle on the blaze overnight. Crews will remain in the area constructing and reinforcing containment lines and extinguishing hot spots.
The blaze, dubbed the Sierra fire, broke out in an area of heavy brush near Sierra and Riverside avenues about 10 p.m. The fire exploded from three acres to 20 acres in about 15 minutes, fire officials said.
No evacuations have been ordered, but television showed traffic backed up in the area as people rushed to flee their homes.
Strong winds carried embers that ignited palm trees in a nearby neighborhood. In some neighborhoods, glowing embers fell like snow over the tops of homes. No damage to structures has been reported.