Actor Tom Sizemore pleads no contest to domestic violence charges and avoids jail time

Actor Tom Sizemore pleaded no contest on Tuesday to two domestic violence charges in a deal that allows him to avoid a 210-day jail term.

Appearing before Judge Maral Injejikian in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom, Sizemore entered the plea to two misdemeanor counts of injuring an intimate partner, according to the Los Angeles city attorney’s office.

The judge imposed summary probation for 36 months and 30 days of community labor. Sizemore also must complete a yearlong domestic violence program, abide by two protective orders, avoid using force or violence, and pay assorted fines and fees.

If he completes the terms of the sentence, he can avoid serving the 210 days in jail, according to Frank Mateljan, a spokesman for the city attorney’s office.

Sizemore was arrested July 19 on suspicion of assaulting his girlfriend near 4th and Main streets in downtown L.A., authorities said.

The Los Angeles County district attorney’s office declined to file felony charges and referred the case to the city attorney’s office, which filed misdemeanor charges of battery, intimate partner abuse and making terrorist threats. Some of the charges were later dropped.

The “Saving Private Ryan” and “Black Hawk Down” actor has a history of run-ins with law enforcement and domestic violence allegations.

He pleaded no contest in 2006 to using methamphetamine outside a Bakersfield motel and was sentenced to 36 months of probation.

LAPD officers arrested him twice in 2009, for suspected battery of a former spouse and for allegedly transporting or selling a controlled substance, according to jail records.

In 2011, Sizemore was arrested on charges of battery of a former spouse, records show.

In July, he was reported to be driving a vehicle that ran over a stuntman on the set of the TV show “Shooter.” Sizemore reportedly didn’t see the stuntman while filming at Agua Dulce Airpark. The actor’s representative declined to comment at the time.

Times staff writer Joseph Serna contributed to this report.

