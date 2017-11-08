Three wounded in skid row shooting

Three people were hospitalized Wednesday evening after a shooting on skid row in downtown Los Angeles.

About 7:45 p.m., officers were arresting someone in an unrelated incident when they heard gunshots nearby, said Los Angeles Police Officer Sal Ramirez.

They responded to San Pedro Street north of 7th Street, where they found three people wounded by gunfire.

Two women, ages 45 and 30, were struck in the abdomen. A 40-year-old man was shot in the leg.

It’s unclear what led to the shooting. Police are looking for the shooter.

alene.tchekmedyian@latimes.com

Twitter: @AleneTchek