'It's a little roller coaster ride this week.' Temperatures to subside after Monday's record-breaking heat

If you were a heat record in Southern California on Monday, you didn't stand much of a chance for survival.
A high-pressure system brought summer-like temperatures to the Southland that shattered numerous records "just about everywhere," said Stuart Seto, a weather specialist for the National Weather Service in Oxnard.
The hottest spot in the region was Long Beach, which hit 96 degrees on Monday, breaking its previous record of 91 degrees set in 1968. Several locations topped off at 95 degrees, including downtown Los Angeles (beating a previous record of 94 degrees in 1890), Burbank (toppling the 2014 record of 91 degrees in 2014), Woodland Hills (beating the record of 94 degrees set in 1989) and Camarillo (breaking the 1968 record of 87 degrees set in 1968).
Records also fell in Oxnard, Santa Barbara and Santa Maria.
Temperatures are expected to decrease nine to 10 degrees on Tuesday and an additional 10 to 15 degrees Wednesday as the high-pressure system moves out of the area, Seto said. A low-pressure system will bring a slight chance of light rain to San Luis Obispo County and western Santa Barbara county, as well as northern sections of the Los Angeles and Ventura County mountains, according to the weather service.
Another high pressure system will bring another warm-up on Saturday, but nothing like Monday's sweltering temperatures, Seto said. Temperatures will start decreasing again Sunday and Monday, he said.
"It's a little roller-coaster ride this week," Seto said.
Twitter: @haileybranson