Light rain keeps Southern California cool but forecasters predict a return to the 90s next week

Don’t worry about needing that umbrella over the weekend, the light rain showering Southern California on Thursday morning will be gone by the afternoon and soon replaced with a days-long warm spell, the National Weather Service said.

A trough of wet weather that soaked L.A. freeways during the morning commute should mostly dissipate by the afternoon but will keep temperatures relatively cool through Saturday, said meteorologist Kathy Hoxsie.

The rain shouldn’t 1accumulate to even a tenth of an inch in most parts of Southern California through the morning with more moisture expected to be wrung out over the San Gabriel Mountains through the evening, she said.

Temperatures should remain in the 70s until Sunday, when the entire region will begin to warm up.

“It’s fall, it’s classic hot-and-cold swings,” Hoxsie said.

Starting on Sunday, temperatures will begin to climb and should reach 80s along the coast and 90s in the inland valleys, she said.

The fire risks shouldn’t be particularly great across the Southland as average humidity and low winds are also in the forecast, Hoxsie said.

