On 'Stormy Daniels Day,' West Hollywood to honor porn star with key to the city

The porn star who was paid hush money to stay silent about a sexual tryst she says she had with President Trump will be honored with an official Stormy Daniels Day in West Hollywood and given a key to the city on Wednesday.

“In these politically tumultuous times, Daniels has proven herself to be a profile in courage by speaking truth to power even under threats to her safety and extreme intimidation,” city officials said in a statement.

Mayor John Duran and members of the West Hollywood City Council will present Daniels with the key and a proclamation at Chi Chi LaRue’s, a Santa Monica Boulevard sex shop named after a drag queen and gay pornographic director.

The liberal enclave of West Hollywood has been outspoken in its disdain for Trump.

During Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, Councilwoman Lindsey Horvath, who was then mayor, drew national attention when she declared that Trump and his “campaign of violence and intimidation” were not welcome in the city.

In a letter to the Trump campaign, Horvath wrote that the “people of West Hollywood have seen the devastation and destruction that hatred and hate speech can bring. We are home to Jewish immigrants who escaped Nazi occupation in Soviet Russia, to LGBTQ people of all ages including survivors of the AIDS crisis, and to many other diverse constituencies, of which we are most proud.”

In June 2017, the City Council approved a resolution calling on the U.S. House of Representatives to initiate impeachment proceedings, citing concerns over Trump’s business dealings, the “possibility of collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russian government,” the firing of former FBI Director James B. Comey and other issues.

The city even has an official “resistance” website featuring a sketch of a person in one of the pink “pussy hats” that were ubiquitous at the 2017 women’s marches that drew millions of participants the day after Trump’s inauguration.

“Following the election of President Trump, the West Hollywood City Council affirmed the City of West Hollywood’s commitment as a Sanctuary City and reaffirmed the City’s commitment to its core values, which includes Respect and Support for People,” the site reads.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, is seeking to invalidate a nondisclosure agreement that bars her from talking publicly about a sexual encounter she says she had with Trump in 2006 in Lake Tahoe.

Earlier this year, Trump’s personal attorney, Michael Cohen, whose business dealings are being scrutinized by federal prosecutors, acknowledged paying Daniels $130,000 in hush money just before the 2016 election.

