Santa Monica High School freshman dies after falling from apartment building while on LSD

A 15-year-old Santa Monica High student died over the weekend after trying the drug LSD and falling from an apartment building, school officials said Monday.

In a letter addressed to parents and family members, Principal Antonio Shelton said that Andre Zuczek died after suffering major brain trauma.

The letter said Zuczek’s family wanted to share the full circumstances of his death “so that other parents may be spared from losing a child to drug use.”

A statement from Zuczek’s family said he and some friends tried LSD, commonly referred to as acid, on Saturday.

“Things went badly very quickly as Andre had what is though to be a ‘bad trip,’ and fell from a third-floor apartment,” the statement said. “He was rushed to the hospital where doctors tried very hard to save him.”

The statement called on community members to talk about Zuczek and his death with their children and families.

“In sharing, please be aware that hearsay and gossip can be very hurtful and can add more sorrow to the grief we are all feeling at this time,” the statement said.

Shelton said counselors were available to students needing support as they grieve.

