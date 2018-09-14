Sunland man dies in early morning house fire

A house fire in Sunland killed a 52-year-old man early Friday morning, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
Firefighters were called to the house in the 8500 block of West Wyngate Street about 4:15 a.m. They found the one-story home engulfed in flames.
The man’s housemate, a 51-year-old woman, was sleeping in the rear of the home when the fire started, authorities said. The smoke awoke her and she called 911 as she exited the property.
About 35 firefighters extinguished the blaze in about 20 minutes, according city fire officials.
The fire department said it found no evidence of a functional smoke alarm in the house.
The woman was treated by paramedics for minor to moderate smoke inhalation.
Investigators are probing the cause of the fire.