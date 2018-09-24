Advertisement

One suspect wounded, another arrested after robbery in Compton

Alejandra Reyes-Velarde
By
Sep 24, 2018 | 11:20 AM
Officers responded to a robbery call about 9:30 a.m. Monday in Compton. (Los Angeles Times)

One person was injured following an encounter with police in Compton, officials said Monday morning.

Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies responded about 9:24 a.m. to reports of a robbery in the 600 block of Rosecrans Avenue near Wilmington Avenue.

There, deputies confronted two people, one of whom was injured during the incident, officials said.

KABC-TV Channel 7 reported that a deputy shot and wounded one of the suspects.

The person who was injured was taken to a hospital; the other robbery suspect was detained, authorities said.

A firearm was recovered at the scene, but officials wouldn’t confirm how one of the suspects was wounded or whether an officer had been shot during the confrontation.

