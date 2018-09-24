One suspect wounded, another arrested after robbery in Compton

One person was injured following an encounter with police in Compton, officials said Monday morning.
Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies responded about 9:24 a.m. to reports of a robbery in the 600 block of Rosecrans Avenue near Wilmington Avenue.
There, deputies confronted two people, one of whom was injured during the incident, officials said.
KABC-TV Channel 7 reported that a deputy shot and wounded one of the suspects.
The person who was injured was taken to a hospital; the other robbery suspect was detained, authorities said.
A firearm was recovered at the scene, but officials wouldn’t confirm how one of the suspects was wounded or whether an officer had been shot during the confrontation.