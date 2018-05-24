L.A. man among 3 charged in online gaming dispute that led to deadly 'swatting' incident in Kansas

According to the indictment, Viner and Gaskill were teammates in a "Call of Duty" matchup when they became embroiled in an argument. Gaskill posted an address to a home online and challenged Viner to "try some [expletive]," according to court records. The address on West McCormick Street in Wichita was one where Gaskill had previously lived, according to the indictment, but Viner did not know that.