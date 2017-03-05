3 injured in Tarazana in suspected DUI crash; driver arrested

A man suspected of driving under the influence and traveling at nearly twice the speed limit smashed into two pedestrians Sunday in Tarazana, police said.

The crash, which occurred about 3:05 p.m. near North Yolanda Avenue and Clark Street, injured a third person in a car, said Los Angeles Police Department Sgt. Rich Brunson.

A blue Honda Civic was traveling westbound on Clark Street at a speed of about 50 mph in a 25-mph zone, Brunson said, when it struck several vehicles parked along the northern curb of Clark Street and hit a total of three people: two pedestrians and a woman in her car.

All three were taken to a hospital. One person was initially listed in critical condition, and the other two had less serious injuries, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. By late Sunday, police said all three were expected to survive.

The driver was suspected of being under the influence of alcohol, and he was arrested on suspicion of a felony DUI count. His name was not immediately available. Authorities said he was expected to be held in jail in lieu of $100,000 bond.

As police escorted the man to a patrol car, he looked at television cameras recording the collision scene and said, “Make this go viral,” according to footage from a KNBC-TV Channel 4 photojournalist.

Police said the driver refused to submit to tests to determine his blood alcohol concentration. Officers were seeking a search warrant late Sunday to draw his blood for analysis.

matt.hamilton@latimes.com

Twitter: @MattHjourno