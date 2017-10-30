Teen girl dies of burn injuries from Redwood Valley wildfire

A teenage girl has died in a Northern California hospital three weeks after she was severely burned in the Redwood Valley wildfire that tore through Mendocino County. Her death raises the number of those killed in the state's wildfires this month to 43.

The Santa Rosa Press Democrat reports 17-year-old Kressa Shepherd died Sunday night at a Sacramento hospital.

Kressa's aunt, Mindi Ramos, says officials from Shriners Hospital for Children told her Kressa did not register pain during a change of the dressing on her burns.

Doctors performed a CAT scan on her brain and, according to Ramos, determined she was brain-dead.

She says doctors “turned off the ventilator and let her go.”

Kressa's brother, 14-year-old Kai Shepherd, was among the youngest who died in the wildfires.

Their parents are hospitalized.