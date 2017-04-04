Woman who gave former Google exec fatal heroin injection faces deportation proceedings

An escort who injected a former Google executive with a fatal dose of heroin aboard his yacht in Santa Cruz four years ago is facing possible deportation, federal officials said Tuesday.

Alix Tichelman, 29, made national headline in 2013 when she was arrested by police after the body of her client, Forrest Hayes, 51, was found dead on his 50-foot yacht.

She pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, destroying evidence and multiple drug and prostitution charges in 2015 and was sentenced to six years in prison for her role in the death and was given credit for time served.

Jail records show she was recently released. According to Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials, she’s now in federal custody.

“Ms. Tichelman was taken into custody by deportation officers with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) March 29. Department of Homeland Security databases indicate Ms. Tichelman has multiple prior criminal convictions, including convictions for involuntary manslaughter and a felony drug charge. She will remain in DHS/ICE custody pending removal proceedings,” the agency said in a statement.

The Santa Cruz Sentinel reports that Tichelman has Canadian citizenship.

According to police, Hayes had met Tichelman through seekingarrangments.com. Security video from the yacht showed that Tichelman gave Hayes the lethal injection of heroin then picked up her things and left. Hayes was a former Apple, Google and Sun Microsystems engineer.

joseph.serna@latimes.com

For breaking California news, follow @JosephSerna on Twitter.

ALSO

South L.A. mother accused of child endangerment after fire injures unattended children

Federal authorities raid Bicycle Hotel and Casino in Bell Gardens

Motorcyclist who became an Internet sensation with freeway jump is critically injured in another stunt