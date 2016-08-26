Boy, 12, fatally struck by pickup in Tustin

A 12-year-old boy was fatally struck by a pickup in Tustin on Friday night, police said.

The accident occurred about 8 p.m. near the intersection of Jamboree Road and Champion Way, said Tustin Police Sgt. Andy Birozy.

The injured boy was taken to a hospital, where he died.

The driver, an adult male, was cooperating with police, said Birozy. He added that drugs and alcohol were not involved, nor was speed.

