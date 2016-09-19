Unattended package prompts large police response and street closures in downtown L.A.

Police have responded to a package left unattended on a sidewalk outside the Los Angeles Times building downtown.

The unattended package was reported to police at 10:29 a.m. Monday, prompting the closures of 1st and 2nd streets from Broadway to Spring Street, according to Officer Norma Eisenman of the Los Angeles Police Department.

It is unclear what was inside the package, but the bomb squad was responding to the area to scan it, police said. Officers cordoned off the area with yellow crime scene tape and blocked streets.

Eisenman said the heavy police presence was in response to the weekend bombings in New York City and New Jersey.

On Monday, police arrested Ahmad Khan Rahami, a suspect the bombings, in Linden, N.J.

In Fullerton, police evacuated homes near the 3000 block of North Euclid Street Monday morning after a “pipe like” device was found in the area.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department’s bomb squad was inspecting the device, Fullerton police said.

UPDATES:

11:35 a.m.: This article was updated with information about a suspicious device in Fullerton.

This article was originally published at 11:25 a.m.