LAPD searching for stolen car with 11-month-old baby inside

A woman stole a car with an 11-month-old baby inside in the Van Nuys area Tuesday morning police said.
The suspect took the white 2001 Infiniti G20 around 10 a.m., according to Officer Lizeth Lomeli, an LAPD spokeswoman.
The vehicle was running and unattended when it was taken in the 15400 block of Gault Street. The car was last seen traveling eastbound on Vose Street, Lomeli said.
It was not immediately clear if the woman knew the child was inside. Police are actively searching for the car.
Follow @JamesQueallyLAT for crime and police news in California.