FBI, LAPD to discuss virtual kidnapping schemes that targeted Southern Californians

Scam artists have been trying to extort ransom from dozens of people in Southern California by claiming to hold their relatives hostage in a telephone scheme spanning at least three states, according to the FBI.

At least 80 victims have been targeted in the scheme, which has been going on since 2015, according to court records and a news release issued by the FBI. Investigators with the FBI and the Los Angeles Police Department are scheduled to discuss the case Tuesday afternoon at a downtown news conference.

Yanette Rodriguez Acosta, 34, of Houston was indicted last week on charges of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering in connection with a case, according to an indictment. Additional arrests are expected, said Laura Eimiller a spokeswoman for the FBI in Los Angeles.

According to the indictment, Acosta and other unnamed conspirators used Mexican telephone numbers to call targets in Los Angeles and Beverly Hills, claiming to hold children of the victims as prisoners. Such demands were made to at least 39 victims in California, Texas and Idaho, court records show.

In one instance in September 2015, a caller told a victim they would cut off their daughter’s fingers if the ransom was not paid, according to the indictment.

Most of the victims were ordered to wire the ransom payments to accounts in Mexico, but in at least two instances, victims were also ordered to make physical money drops in Texas.

Acosta allegedly picked up some of those funds, and wired a portion of it to unknown cohorts in Mexico, according to the indictment.

If convicted, Acosta faces up to 20 years in federal prison for each charge, according to a statement issued by the FBI last week.

The FBI’s Los Angeles field office, the LAPD, the U.S. Department of Immigrations and Customs Enforcement, the Beverly Hills Police Department and the Montgomery County, Texas, Sheriff’s Office were all involved in the investigation, officials said.

