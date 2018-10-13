Thunderstorm flashes its own Friday night lights in Southland

A thunderstorm lit up the Southland sky Friday night, with rain falling widely across the region.
Lightning strikes at Santa Ana Stadium sent spectators at the much-anticipated football game pitting the nation’s No. 1 high-school team, St. John Bosco, against No. 2 Mater Dei scrambling for cover and causing several delays before the game was finally postponed to Saturday.
Social media feeds filled up with sports fans lamenting the interruptions, with one observer posting on Facebook: “Of all days! It would rain tonight on the biggest game of the season, rival teams, Bosco vs. Mater Dei! Raining cats and dogs. Thank you Maltese friends for sending the rain I asked you earlier but I didn’t want it tonight.”
Officials at fire agencies and the National Weather Service issued warnings for people to stay indoors, noting that lightning can strike as far away as 10 miles from a thunderstorm.
Low pressure moving across the region ignited Friday night's unexpected weather, according to meteorologist Keily Delerme of the National Weather Service. Forecasts show more chance of rain and thunderstorm through Saturday afternoon as Twitter users shared that they saw multiple displays of lightning bolts from South Orange County to Hollywood.
“Numerous dangerous lightning strikes are approaching the Long Beach Area and Palos Verdes Peninsula. WHEN THUNDER ROARS, STAY INDOORS,” tweeted the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
Santa Ana police reported that 5,000 people had gathered for the game. Shortly before the game started, lightning struck a tree outside the stadium.
“Crazy weather!!” one fan said online. “This is the game of the week.”
Fans of the Mater Dei Monarchs and the Bosco Braves were out in force to see their teams, and not happy about the weather.
“It’s insane. When lightning strikes, they would announce a delay of half an hour, but who can wait? It’s getting dark and it’s cold. No one is prepared for the rain and we didn’t bring anything,” said Beverly Masaniai Palelei, a Santa Ana resident who showed up to watch her nephew play for the Monarchs.
“Everybody’s like, ‘Let them play. Let them play. We want to see action,’ ” Palelei, 50, added. “Everyone’s anxious because everyone wants their side to win.”
The fans will have to wait till Saturday to find out who does win.