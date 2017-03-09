California is having its wettest year since 1895

California is having its rainiest water year since record-keeping began in 1895 — a phenomenon that has lifted tens of millions of residents from drought, according to government records.

It has rained 27.81 inches across the state, on average, from Oct. 1, 2016 to Feb. 28, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Centers for Environmental Information reported. A water year begins on Oct. 1.

The 20th century average was 15.5 inches in the same time period and the previous record was the winter of 1968-69, when it rained an average of 27.34 inches, the agency reported.

After five years of drought, the results of all the rainfall have been nothing short of historic.

According to Thursday’s U.S. Drought Report, only 7% of California remains in moderate drought conditions and 1% remains in severe drought. No portion of the state can be categorized as being in extreme or exceptional drought. About 15% of the state is considered to be “abnormally dry,” according to the weekly report.

The state’s drought outlook is a turnaround from this time a year ago when 99% of California and 37.1 million of its residents endured some category of drought.

As of Thursday, only 10.2 million Californians were living in some form of drought, according to report authors.

The drought turnaround began in October, when rainfall hit four-times the annual average for that month.

Since Oct. 1, California has been soaked by some 30 atmospheric rivers — Pacific-based storms that are 250-miles wide and can hold as much water as the mouth of the Mississippi River.

