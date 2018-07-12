Man charged with murder, attempted murder in connection with West Hollywood knife attack

A 34-year-old man was charged with murder and attempted murder this week after authorities say he killed his father and attacked his mother and sister with a knife in West Hollywood, according to the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office.
Jose Emanuel Raselbach was charged Tuesday afternoon with one count each of murder, attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon, according to the district attorney’s office. The charges include allegations of a prior conviction, causing great bodily injury and using a deadly and dangerous weapon.
In 2011, Raselbach was convicted of assault with a deadly weapon in an unrelated case, according to the district attorney’s office.
L.A. County sheriff’s deputies responded to a call Sunday night in the 8700 block of Shoreham Drive for a report of a man with a knife and found the three family members with stab wounds. A Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman said she did not have information about who made the call. A knife was found at the scene.
The women were transported to a local hospital. Raselbach’s mother was treated for superficial wounds and released. His sister was hospitalized in serious condition, according to the Sheriff’s Department.
Raselbach lived at the residence with the victims, according to the prosecutor. Authorities arrested Raselbach at the home.
He faces a maximum possible sentence of 45 years to life in state prison if convicted as charged.