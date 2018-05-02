Car split in half, vehicle flipped on its roof in fatal crash in Whittier

A high-speed crash in Whittier left two people dead and two others injured Wednesday morning, authorities said.
The collision was reported about 4:20 a.m. at Slauson and Boer avenues and left glass, tires and crumpled metal bits strewn across the road and sidewalk.
It appeared at least three vehicles were involved in the crash, one of which looked like it had been split in half. One vehicle was upside down and another was on the sidewalk pinned between a tree and bushes near a home.
Paramedics arrived and declared two people dead at the scene, while two others were taken to the hospital with moderate to minor injuries, said Melanie Flores, a supervising dispatcher with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
The California Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.
