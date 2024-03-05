High-speed crash ends in flames, killing 2 in Altadena

Around 1 a.m. on Tuesday, the California Highway Patrol and the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a crash on West Loma Alta Drive. A speeding car crashed into a parked vehicle early Tuesday morning in Altadena, killing two people.

Around 12:30 a.m., a 2019 Audi Q5 rear-ended a parked 2008 Volvo CX 90 on West Loma Alta Drive in this hillside enclave just north of Pasadena.

The driver, who was a resident of Altadena, and the passenger in the Audi, a resident of Alhambra, both sustained fatal injuries, according to Brian Axt, field supervisor for the California Highway Patrol’s Altadena office. Their identities were not immediately disclosed.

The Volvo was apparently unoccupied.

The Audi was going at an as-yet-undetermined speed when the front of the the car collided into the rear of the Volvo, Axt said. CBS News reported that the driver was going about 60 mph in a 30-mph zone.

When the California Highway Patrol and the Los Angeles Fire Department arrived on scene around 1 a.m., the Audi was engulfed in flames, CBS News reported.

“After the impact, the Audi rolled over and came to a rest,” Axt said. L.A. County Fire Department personnel extracted the victims from the overturned vehicle.

The scene was cleared by emergency responders by 6 a.m. Tuesday. The cause of the incident is still under investigation.

The highway patrol asks anyone who has additional information about the incident to contact CHP Officer Jose Maduena at 626-296-8100 or via email at jose.maduena@chp.ca.gov.