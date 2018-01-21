Investigators looking for suspect who fatally shot man in Willowbrook

Investigators are looking for a suspect who fatally shot a man Saturday evening in Willowbrook.
Shortly after 7 p.m., the victim was sitting in his parked vehicle on the 12700 block of South Main Street when the gunman walked up and fired multiple shots inside, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
The victim, who was not named, was struck at least once. He was taken to a hospital where he died.
The suspect ran. It’s unclear whether the pair exchanged words or knew one another.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact homicide investigators at (323) 890-5500.
