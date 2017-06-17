San Bernardino County brush fire prompts evacuations as heat wave bakes region

A brush fire burning in the Wrightwood area of San Bernardino County on Saturday prompted evacuations and at least one road closure.

Officials received a report of a fire at Zermatt and Pacific Crest Drives around 11:50 a.m., said U.S. Forest Service spokesman Nathan Judy. The fire’s progress has stopped and it is currently holding at seven acres, Judy said.

“It’s looking pretty good right now,” Judy said.

The initial danger prompted the evacuation of residents in the area of Pacific Crest Drive between Zermatt and Lone Pine Canyon Road, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

There have been no further evacuations, Judy said.

The California Highway Patrol also shut down Highway 2 at Wright Mountain Road.

Temperatures ranged in the mid-80s throughout the county’s mountain areas Saturday afternoon, with humidity at about 18%, according to the National Weather Service. The region remains under a heat advisory that is expected to last through next week.

