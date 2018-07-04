Some mandatory evacuation orders lifted, others expanded in County fire

Authorities lifted some mandatory evacuation orders in Yolo County late Tuesday after firefighters strengthened containment lines around the growing County fire.
Evacuation orders were lifted for residents of the following areas in Yolo County:
- West of Highway 16 between County Road 76 and Country Road 81, including the communities of Brooks and Yocha Dehe Wintun Nation
- West of Country Road 89 to the burn area from Country Road 23 down to Highway 128
Residents in these areas were advised to be prepared to evacuate again in case conditions worsen.
Around the same time, mandatory evacuation orders were expanded to include the area west of Highway 16 to Berryessa Knoxville Road from Old Country Road 40 down to Country Road 53 in Yolo and Napa counties.
Napa County sheriff’s deputies were searching the evacuation area for campers.
By Tuesday evening, the County fire had consumed 72,500 acres, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. More favorable weather conditions allowed firefighters to increase containment to 15%.
The County fire began Saturday afternoon and by dusk had spread to a few thousand acres in and around Guinda, a rural community about 45 miles northwest of Sacramento.
As the fire continued to spread, it pushed west into Lake and Napa counties, and authorities significantly increased the area under mandatory evacuations. The blaze is burning in tall grass, brush and dense oak, Cal Fire said.