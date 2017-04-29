'I am desperate to find my son:' Father pleas for boy missing for a week

On the same day homicide detectives searched his home, the father of a 5-year-old boy reported missing a week ago in South Pasadena released a statement saying he is desperate to find his son.

Aramazd Andressian Sr. released the statement through his lawyer Friday.

“I am desperate to find my son, Aramazd Jr. and need the public’s help,” the statement said. “I hope and pray for the safe return of my only child, my namesake.”

Los Angeles County sheriff’s detectives served a search warrant at Andressian’s house in South Pasadena and took a scent-detection dog to look for forensic evidence.

“We are looking for a missing boy, and he lived there,” sheriff’s Lt. Joe Mendoza said. “I wanted to make sure we used all resources.”

The father was arrested on suspicion of child endangerment but released days later as detectives chose not to present a case to prosecutors for reasons they wouldn’t reveal.