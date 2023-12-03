Advertisement
California

Santa Ana police search for suspect in child sex crime

Mugshot of a man
Santa Ana police are searching for Nicolas Gonzalez, 39, who is suspected of sexually assaulting an 11-year-old child.
(Santa Ana Police Department)
By Jaclyn CosgroveStaff Writer 
Santa Ana police are searching for a man suspected of sexually assaulting an 11-year-old child.

Nicolas Gonzalez, 39, is suspected of harming the child at a home in the 500 block of North Mortimer Street on Tuesday, according to police.

Gonzalez fled his home after being confronted by the child’s family members, police said.

There is an active warrant for his arrest on multiple child sexual assault charges, authorities said. He has black hair, brown eyes and is described as standing around 5 feet 3 and weighing around 160 pounds.

Anyone with information on Gonzalez’s location is asked to contact police at (714) 245-8379 or AAvila@santa-ana.org.

Jaclyn Cosgrove

Jaclyn Cosgrove is a reporter at the Los Angeles Times who writes about L.A. County government, with a focus on the county’s mental health treatment system. Previously, Cosgrove worked at the Oklahoman, where they wrote extensively about the state’s mental health and substance use treatment system. They are a graduate of Oklahoma State University and have a master of legal studies degree from UCLA School of Law.

