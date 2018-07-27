'It's chaos out there': Residents flee Redding fire, not knowing whether their homes will survive

Andrew Moon was playing the drums with his church's music group — the last song in the set — when their director interrupted at about 8 p.m Thursday.
"She said, 'Hey guys, you need to stop because we looked outside and it does not look good,'" said the 18-year-old incoming UCLA student. "The entire sky was orange and black, everything was really dark and smoky."
Moon's church group was practicing for a benefit concert scheduled for Friday. But with most church members fleeing the area in anticipation of worsening fire conditions, the concert will probably not happen, he said.
Just a few miles away, Moon's father began loading up his car with valuables that the family had packed earlier.
The Carr fire moved into Redding on Thursday with little warning, giving thousands of residents like Moon a short window of time to get out of harm’s way.
The fire crossed the Sacramento River and began burning subdivisions on the outskirts of the Northern California city, which has a population of 90,000.
The fire has destroyed or damaged more than 100 homes and killed at least two people, including a city firefighter. Several people were treated for burns.
For residents like Moon, it was a waiting game to see where the fire would go next.
Moon, who splits his time living in his mother's and father's homes, took shelter 15 minutes south in Red Bluff with his mother and brother, while his father drove further south to Chico.
Flames were visible near his father’s home, and on Friday morning, Moon and his family didn't know if it had made it through the night.
"We evacuated there pretty quickly," he said. "My mother lives farther away and we received word about an hour ago that [her] subdivision was OK for the time being, but that the fire is moving quickly and unpredictably."
Both homes are south of the fire, so on Thursday the family didn't expect they would have to flee.
Moon is relatively used to fires erupting each year in this season's dry, hot weather. "We get fires out here all the time," he said. "We never think its going to be so close. In a way, we thought we were going to be OK, but we had packed our stuff that morning just in case."
Moon's phone has been buzzing with texts from his friends — traffic is so heavy, they tell him, that it took some an hour to drive a mile.
"It's chaos out there," he said. "People could see flames from their houses."
At about 9 a.m., a family friend called Moon's father to let the family know the home was still standing.