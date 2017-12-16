San Diego County fire that destroyed 157 structures is 100% contained

The Lilac fire in northern San Diego County, which spread to 4,100 acres and destroyed 157 structures, is 100% contained, officials said Saturday morning.

The wildfire started in Bonsall on Dec. 7 and spread quickly as a result of Santa Ana winds and dry vegetation. The full containment announcement comes a few days ahead of schedule, as fire officials originally expected to hit the target on Dec. 21.

“A big thank you to our local, state and federal cooperators. We couldn’t do it without our great partnerships and teamwork,” the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said in a Saturday morning tweet announcing full containment.

Despite the achievement, four campuses in the Bonsall Unified School District will remain closed through the beginning of the new year, district officials said earlier in the week.