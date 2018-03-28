Trump finally finds a part of California he likes — Orange County — even as it grows bluer

President Trump appears to have finally found a part of California he likes — Orange County.
Trump has famously tweeted his anger at California, which has emerged as his political nemesis on issues ranging from climate change to illegal immigration.
But Orange County in recent weeks has pushed back at the "sanctuary state" movement embraced by Gov. Jerry Brown and other Democrats, and that prompted cheers from Trump.
"My Administration stands in solidarity with the brave citizens in Orange County defending their rights against California's illegal and unconstitutional Sanctuary policies. California's Sanctuary laws...," he said on Twitter.
Orange County has long been synonymous with political conservatism, but its politics are changing.
Growing Latino and Asian populations have placed whites in the minority. Hillary Clinton in 2016 became the first Democratic presidential candidate to win there since the Great Depression. And the party is hoping to flip several Republican-held congressional districts that voted for Clinton.
The gap between Republicans and Democrats in the county has been narrowing for years. In the mid-1990s, Republicans outnumbered Democrats 52% to 32%. Now, of the county's roughly 1.5 million active voters, about 37% are Republicans and 34% are Democrats.
But Trump found common ground on the issue of immigration.
The all-Republican Board of Supervisors voted to try to join the Trump administration's federal lawsuit against California over its immigration laws, including SB 54, the landmark "sanctuary state" law that prohibits local law enforcement in many cases from alerting immigration agents when detainees who may be subject to deportation are released from custody.
Elected leaders in tiny Los Alamitos voted last week to attempt to exempt their city from SB 54. Yorba Linda voted to send a supporting amicus brief to the federal lawsuit. Other cities in the county, including Buena Park, Huntington Beach and Mission Viejo may follow suit.
Trump's comments about California on Twitter are generally critical. He's attacked politicians including Brown and Democratic U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank) and former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger. Not to mention Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors. He's offered praise for allies such as Reps. Devin Nunes (R-Tulare) and Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield).
But few issues have raised his ire about the Golden State than immigration.
"California's sanctuary policies are illegal and unconstitutional and put the safety and security of our entire nation at risk. Thousands of dangerous & violent criminal aliens are released as a result of sanctuary policies, set free to prey on innocent Americans. THIS MUST STOP!" he wrote earlier this month.
In February, Trump predicted that gang members would wreak havoc if federal authorities withdrew from Los Angeles and other parts of the state.
"I mean, frankly, if I wanted to pull our people from California, you would have a crime mess like you've never seen in California," Trump said. "You'd be inundated. You would see crime like no one's ever seen crime in this country. And yet we get no help from the state of California. They're doing a lousy management job, they have the highest taxes in the nation, and they don't know what's happening out there."
Some Orange County officials said they are glad to back Trump.
"California has decided to poke the president and his administration in the eye, and I'd rather they just not involve us," Supervisor Sean Nelson said in an interview Tuesday on "Fox and Friends."