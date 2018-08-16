Three suspects arrested in killing of gang intervention worker celebrated as a peacemaker

“To the extent that you have people like Garry who try to find different ways to bring rival communities together, to find common ways they can come together and break bread and play games and enjoy, as opposed to shooting at each other — that’s what he and others were doing,” Whittingham said. “It’s a tragic situation that some of the very people who he was trying to save, trying to bring prosperity to, trying to motivate and mentor, unfortunately those were some of the same people who took his life.”