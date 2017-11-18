Rocket launches from Vandenberg to carry weather satellite into orbit

A rocket carrying a new weather satellite was launched successfully from Vandenberg Air Force Base early Saturday, with plans to put the satellite in a polar orbit to help improve forecasting.

The Delta II rocket carrying the Joint Polar Satellite System-1, the first in a new series of polar-orbiting satellites, took off from Space Launch Complex 2 at 1:47 a.m., according to NASA.

Unlike geostationary satellites, which stay in a fixed position above Earth, the JPSS satellites pass above both poles. NASA said the satellite will be in an orbit with a 1:30 p.m. local time of ascending node, which means "every time the satellite crosses from the Southern Hemisphere to the Northern Hemisphere (at the equator), it is 1:30 p.m. on the ground below it."

Saturday’s launch had been scrubbed three times, most recently Wednesday morning because of winds. The Lompoc Record reported that the launch was scrubbed Tuesday because of an issue with the rocket's first stage, and Nov. 10 because of a faulty battery.

