California

Rockets? Meteors? UFOs? Here’s what really caused Tuesday morning’s sky show

People walk in San Clemente after a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched Monday evening from Vandenberg Space Force Base. Streaks of light spotted a few hours later were unrelated to the launch.
By Terry Castleman
Over the last few weeks, a number of celestial phenomena have confused and delighted Southern Californians.

Early Tuesday morning, night owls spotted streaks of light across the sky, with some assuming the event might be related to SpaceX’s Monday night satellite launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base. Another SpaceX launch a couple of weeks earlier had caused a stir with its eye-catching streak of light and contrail.

The true cause, however, was less obvious and originated farther away. It was Chinese space junk.

Though many assumed more mysterious sources — aliens, spy drones, unforeseen meteors — what onlookers saw at 1:40 a.m. was the expected “reentry of the Shenzhou 15 orbital module,” Smithsonian astronomer Jonathan McDowell wrote on X.

This image from video provided by Jaime Hernandez shows streaks of light travelling across the sky over the Sacramento, Calif., area on Friday night, March 17, 2023. “Mainly, we were in shock, but amazed that we got to witness it,” Hernandez said. “None of us had ever seen anything like it.” (Jaime Hernandez via AP)

California

Space station discarded some trash. It rained fire in California’s sky

Satellite debris reentering the Earth’s atmosphere recently lighted up the sky across Northern California. Experts say the phenomenon is more common than many realize.

March 21, 2023

Indeed, the American Meteor Society reported 85 sightings of the reentry from Sacramento to San Diego, with most concentrated in the Los Angeles area.

On average, one piece of space junk falls into Earth’s atmosphere each day, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

NOAA estimates that there are more than 170 million pieces of space debris flying around the Earth, posing potential hazards for active satellites and a small risk to humans on the ground too.

“While space debris is rarely a concern for humans on Earth, our satellites in the sky often have to avoid its dangerous path,” according to NOAA.

Usually, though, the debris causes nothing more than a dazzling visual display.

Last March, Californians were treated to a light show as a piece of debris from the International Space Station burned up in our atmosphere.

JOSHUA TREE, CA - JUNE 23: (Left to Right) Patrick Kelly, DRAGRACER Program Manager, Ian Silverberg, 2021 Astrodynamics and Analysis Intern and Tyler Ritz, Optical Communications Engineer attempt to locate the DRAGRACER satellite during a break in the clouds in Joshua Tree on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 in Joshua Tree, CA. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

Business

A satellite’s impending fiery demise shows how important it is to keep space clean

A small satellite is speeding to its demise in a test that could help clean up space.

June 27, 2021

In November 2022, three astronauts rode the Shenzhou 15 spacecraft to Tiangong space station, discarding the orbital module that would eventually careen back toward Earth on Tuesday, according to Space.com.

After a six-month stay, the crew landed safely in the Gobi Desert in June. The orbital module that carried them to space continued to orbit Earth, moving closer and closer to its destruction.

Terry Castleman

Terry Castleman is a data reporter on the Fast Break Desk covering breaking news. In 2020, he was named alongside his colleagues as a Pulitzer Prize finalist in explanatory reporting. Previously, he worked at the New York Times and volunteered as a first responder for refugees arriving on the shores of Lesvos.

