Police investigate after body is found inside a car in Westlake

A body was discovered Tuesday morning inside a car that had been towed to Westlake, and police are investigating the circumstances behind the person’s death, authorities said.

The Los Angeles Police Department received a call around 2:10 a.m. about a body inside a black car in the 300 block of south Westlake Avenue, LAPD spokeswoman Officer Irma Mota said.

Mota said the vehicle had been towed to the area, but no further details were immediately available.

She said homicide detectives are trying to determine the circumstances behind the death. The age and gender of the person were not immediately available.

KNX-AM (1070) reported that the vehicle was a black Hyundai with an Uber sticker and that the victim is a man in his 30s who was found in the back seat of the car.

ruben.vives@latimes.com

For more Southern California news, follow @latvives on Twitter.