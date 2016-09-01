latimes.com
Joy Browne, TV and radio psychologist, dead at 71

Dr. Joy Browne, the syndicated radio and television psychologist whose upbeat and approachable style made her a favorite for nearly four decades, has died.

Browne died Saturday in Manhattan, according to her daughter, Patience Browne, who did not give a cause of death. Dr. Browne was 71.

Born in New Orleans and a graduate of Rice University and Northeastern University, Browne began her on-air career in Boston in 1978 with a radio show on WITS and was still in syndication at the time of her death. She was regarded as a pioneer for radio therapists and was known for such advice as not dating for a year after a relationship had ended. She eventually hosted a TV show and wrote several books, including "Getting Unstuck" and "Nobody's Perfect."

