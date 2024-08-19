Advertisement
Obituaries

Phil Donahue, the pioneering daytime talk show host of long-running ‘Donahue,’ dies at 88

(Evan Agostini/Associated Press)
(Bob Galbraith/Associated Press)
(Nick Ut / Associated Press)
(Alex Brandon/Associated Press)
By Dawn BurkesDeputy Editor, Fast Break Desk 
Share via

Phil Donahue, the groundbreaking daytime talk show host of “The Phil Donahue Show,” has died. He was 88.

He died Sunday “peacefully after a long illness,” his family said in a statement to “Today.” Donahue was a contributor to the NBC morning show.

Donahue was known for bringing the audience into the talk-show format, engaging with them just as he did with the notable and eclectic list of guests on the show, including Nelson Mandela, Dolly Parton and Richard Pryor.

Advertisement

Donahue received the Presidential Medal of Freedom along with 18 others in May.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

More to Read

ObituariesEntertainment & ArtsTelevision
Dawn Burkes

Dawn Burkes is a deputy editor on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. She is the former editorial and publishing coordinator for Fangoria and a former editor, entertainment reporter, “From the Hip” podcast host and the TV writer/critic for the Dallas Morning News. Her career includes writing and editing at American Muslim Today, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, USA Today, the Miami Herald and the Tallahassee Democrat. She loves superheroes and horror movies, sometimes at the same time.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement