Trump and South Korea's liberal new president could differ on how to deter North Korea

The landslide election win by a left-leaning South Korean president who favors talks with North Korea — and is wary of too much dependence on Washington — throws a new element of uncertainty into the Trump administration’s dealings with North Korea’s isolated and mercurial leader, Kim Jong Un.

Moon Jae-in, the victor in Tuesday’s vote, was expected to take office Wednesday after months of political upheaval in South Korea, including the impeachment and removal from office of the previous president in a corruption scandal.

The White House, in a brief statement, offered congratulations and expressed hopes for a continuing close partnership with the government in Seoul.

Moon’s lopsided victory was widely expected by policymakers in Washington and elsewhere, cushioning its immediate impact.

But going forward, the relationship Moon forges with Trump will be heavily influenced by the White House response to North Korea’s nuclear testing program and its efforts to build an intercontinental ballistic missile that could deliver a warhead to U.S. shores, analysts said.

In recent weeks, Trump has engaged in both heavy-handed sabre-rattling and seeming outreach toward North Korea’s leader — sometimes within a span of days.

Some analysts pointed to Trump’s declaration last week that he would be “honored” to meet with Kim under the right circumstances as perhaps dovetailing with Moon’s own stated willingness to engage the North.

Trump also warned North Korea, however, that bellicose acts would carry the potential for “major, major conflict.”

Last month, Trump said he had dispatched a powerful “armada” — a Navy aircraft carrier task force — to sail toward the Korean peninsula as Washington was strongly cautioning Kim not to conduct a sixth nuclear test.

Days later, the Navy acknowledged that the warships were going in the opposite direction at the time to engage in exercises with Australia’s navy. The U.S. task force, led by the Carl Vinson, ultimately steamed north to within range of Korea.

Trump also caused an uproar in South Korea last month when he suggested that Seoul should foot the $1-billion bill for an advanced missile defense system — an assertion that his national security advisor, H.R. McMaster, subsequently walked back, according to South Korean officials.

Moon has questioned the decision by the previous South Korean administration and U.S. officials to install the missile defense system known as THAAD, or Terminal High Altitude Area Defense, and called for a review of the decision to make it operational.

China strongly opposes putting the system in South Korea, arguing that its sophisticated radar could undermine China’s military capabilities. U.S. officials insist the anti-missile system is only aimed at North Korea.

Some analysts said Trump’s seeming changeability added greater unpredictability to the standoff with North Korea, and U.S. relations with Seoul, than did the results of Tuesday’s election in South Korea.

Trump “has made the U.S. into this big question mark as an alliance partner,” said Katherine Moon, a political science professor at Wellesley College in Massachusetts and a non-resident senior fellow at the nonpartisan Brookings Institution.

In the past, she said, even serious differences between U.S. and South Korean leaders — and strong anti-American sentiment among parts of South Korean society — did not pose a significant threat to an alliance forged in the Korean War more than 60 years ago.

“Moon has said he wants South Korea to follow a more independent path vis-à-vis the United States, but that does not mean reneging on the alliance,” she said.

South Korea has been in political limbo for months. The now-jailed former president, Park Geun-hye was impeached last December in a corruption scandal and officially removed from office in March.

Given the domestic turmoil, Moon is likely to move swiftly to try to establish Seoul’s place as a decision-making partner to Washington when it comes to dealing with North Korea, analysts said.

“There are lots of opportunities and lots of pitfalls,” Dr. Jae Ku, the director of the U.S-Korea Institute at the School of Advanced International Studies at Johns Hopkins University. “That’s why it makes it so important for the new administration to have early meetings with President Trump.”

Trump is expected to visit Asia later this year, but the White House has not yet said if he will visit Seoul.

Senior U.S. lawmakers called the relationship crucial for both countries.

“With threats in the region escalating, it is vital that the United States and South Korea continue to work together,” Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, said in a joint statement with the committee’s ranking Democrat, Sen. Jack Reed of Rhode Island.

Los Angeles Times staff writer Lisa Mascaro contributed to this report.

