Licorice in a bowl, Gamay in a glass

If desserts are more your speed, we have a piece on a local pastry chef’s licorice obsession, along with her ice cream recipe. Ice cream for breakfast is a very pleasant treat, by the way, especially in the form of an affogato — just add a shot or two of espresso to your ice cream cup — and thus not a bad idea if you’re up early tomorrow to watch France play Croatia in the World Cup final. We also have a look at a terrific cookbook from the Obamas’ former chef, and a preview of a new fried chicken joint as well as more local restaurant news, including where to get stellar bowls of ramen. Meanwhile, stay cool. And if it’s cooled down enough where you are — especially if you’re up early anyway watching sports or reading the paper — it’s an excellent time to bake a fruit pie or two.