Heading back to school

Do you have all your back-to-school planning/shopping done yet? The mad rush into fall has already started, leaving many of us wondering: Where did the summer go? If you’re a parent of a little one, chances are you’re going to have to pack more than a few lunches this year. This week, L.A. chefs, who also happen to be lunch-packing parents, offer some helpful tips and tricks.

If you’re looking for something to pack for dessert, Test Kitchen Director Noelle Carter has a guide for how to make the best brownies ever. Maybe whip up a batch for that next school bake sale. And I check in with a 16-year-old chef who, in between high school, student council and a hit TV show, is working at a professional Culver City kitchen.

If you’re sending kids to college, you want to make sure they can fend for themselves. Why not send them off with a cookbook or two? Food editor Amy Scattergood has some suggestions: a little Irma S. Rombauer, and maybe some Julia Child to go with all that Dostoevsky.

Christina House / For The Times Chef Jet Tila packs his kids' lunchbox with Thai BBQ chicken, sticky rice, roasted seaweed, fruit, veggies, turkey and cheese baos, string cheese and ham roll-ups, and organic greek yogurt with ranch dip. Chef Jet Tila packs his kids' lunchbox with Thai BBQ chicken, sticky rice, roasted seaweed, fruit, veggies, turkey and cheese baos, string cheese and ham roll-ups, and organic greek yogurt with ranch dip. (Christina House / For The Times)

Food writer Lesley Suter reports on the dishes Los Angeles chefs are preparing and packing for their kids’ lunches. What do République chefs Walter and Margarita Manzke put in their kids’ lunchboxes? Torn up, very good rotisserie chicken from the restaurant, with some brown rice. Find out what Curtis Stone, Jet Tila, Karen and Quinn Hatfield and Suzanne Goin pack for their kids.

Christina House / For The Times Holden Dahlerbruch, 16, is photographed at the Wallace in Culver City. Holden Dahlerbruch, 16, is photographed at the Wallace in Culver City. (Christina House / For The Times)

When it comes time to write his college essays, 16-year-old Holden Dahlerbruch will have plenty to say. Not only has he starred in the show “Man vs. Child Chef Showdown” on FYI, he has sold out three pop-up dinners, stages at the Wallace restaurant in Culver City, works on food trucks in Los Angeles and in Sacramento, is on the sailing team at school, on student council and is involved in a host of other activities. I caught up with him (tried to) during his full-day shift at the Wallace.

handout Some of the books you should think about sending your kid to college with. Some of the books you should think about sending your kid to college with. (handout)

Amy has some suggestions for the books you should send your kid to college with. She writes: Start with two cookbooks like encyclopedias, cookbooks that could jump-start the kitchen of the post-apocalyptic world: Irma S. Rombauer’s classic “Joy of Cooking” and our modern, slightly more irreverent version, Mark Bittman’s “How to Cook Everything.”

Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times Triple-chocolate brownies made by Test Kitchen Director Noelle Carter. Triple-chocolate brownies made by Test Kitchen Director Noelle Carter. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

Noelle takes a deep dive into brownies this week with her guide to making the ultimate brownies. From flour ratios, to the type of chocolate used to the texture of the finished product, she’s got you covered.

Noelle Carter / Los Angeles Times Sweet white corn spotted at the Santa Monica farmers market on Aug. 9, 2017 Sweet white corn spotted at the Santa Monica farmers market on Aug. 9, 2017 (Noelle Carter / Los Angeles Times)

A summer favorite, mounds of corn are piling up at market stands. Noelle has some ideas for what to do with it, including a batch of skillet cornbread.

