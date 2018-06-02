Oodles of noodles and cócteles

Marlo Van Oorschot and her husband couldn’t stop thinking about the heirloom tomato and bagna cauda dish they had at Here’s Looking at You in Koreatown, so they wrote a Culinary SOS request to Test Kitchen director Noelle Carter. The chef was happy to share the recipe. The next time you have a restaurant dish you can’t stop thinking about, write to Noelle at Noelle.Carter@latimes.com and let her know.