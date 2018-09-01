Cowboy cooking, cookbooks and cocktails

In my latest Cookbook of the Week column, I check out the new book from the folks at Food52, “Food52 Genius Desserts: 100 Recipes That Will Change the Way You Bake,” from Food52 creative director Kristen Miglore. These are 100 recipes culled from dessert legends and lesser known bakers, and it operates like a kind of Best Of. So there are recipes from legends (François Payard, Lindsey Shere) but also from bloggers, caterers, memoirists and writers’ grandmothers. Highlighted within the pages are so-called genius tips, which makes the book not only fun but practical. And yes, we got a recipe: a terrific lemon cake from Maida Heatter and her daughter Toni Evans. (And happy birthday to Heatter, who turns 102 next week.)